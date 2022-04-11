My friends, my stack If you thought the latest batch of Administrative Appeals Tribunal stacks was going to be the last of it, think again -- the Coalition has until this morning's 19-gun salute to mark the start of the caretaker period to get a few more in, and they took advantage. So on the way out the door on Friday evening, Angus Taylor reappointed Steven Skala (who Josh Frydenberg described as his "close friend and counsel" in his maiden speech) as chair of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation for another five-year term, even though his current term doesn't end until August.

Two other board members retired before their terms were up, and both have been replaced for five years by Taylor. One of the new appointees is Matt Howell, outgoing CEO of aluminium smelter Tomago Aluminium. An attempt by Taylor to maintain influence over the board for the next five years?

Olympic-level stacking Meanwhile, Andrew Liveris, another guy the government seems to have on speed dial, is heading the organising committee for the Brisbane 2032 summer Olympic Games. Liveris was of course a "special advisor" on the COVID-19 commission and a chief spruiker of the gas-led recovery. To be fair, his work cheerleading for Donald Trump and his work with the Saudi government probably puts him in good stead to deal with the International Olympic Committee.