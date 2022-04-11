What is the issue?

After nearly a decade of wage stagnation and real wage falls during the pandemic, the government is forecasting a tight employment market that will finally drive wages growth above 3% -- a level unseen since before 2013.

Why is it an issue so far?

Labor argues that the government has deliberately suppressed wages growth to benefit business, and has committed to push for stronger wages growth if elected. In an environment of higher inflation, a lack of strong wages growth will see continuing falls in real wages, at the same time as households with mortgages face rising interest rates as the Reserve Bank responds to inflation.

What are the parties saying and offering?

The government forecasts wages growth to rise from 2.75% this year to 3.25% in 2022-23 and 2023-24, rising to 3.5% after that. If the budget forecasts are correct, real wages growth before tax will not reach 1% annually until 2025. The Coalition also intends to rapidly return to high levels of temporary migration to meet employer demands for foreign labour. Labor is committed to pursuing higher productivity, improving wages in the gig economy and supporting annual minimum wage increases by the Fair Work Commission.