At Prime Minister Scott Morrison's press conference announcing the election -- somehow we're already exhausted -- there was perhaps only one question that truly piqued our interest: what was the status of former-or-is-that-current Education Minister Alan Tudge?

Tudge supposedly quit the ministry in March when texts surfaced in the Nine papers showing that he had pressured staffer Rachelle Miller -- with whom he'd had an allegedly abusive extra-marital relationship -- into not disclosing their relationship during a security vetting process. Tudge had "stood aside" from the education portfolio in December last year when the allegations were initially made public.

And yet there was always something a bit vague in his statement that he would not seek a return to cabinet "before the election". Morrison, seemingly flummoxed by the question, said Tudge was "still a member of my cabinet". On the ABC this morning, he added that "technically" Tudge never stopped being education minister: "He has his portfolio, we have an acting minister in the education portfolio, he is not being paid as a minister."