A senior federal Labor MP has contracted COVID-19 and will have to isolate for the next week, two days after the campaign for the national election began.

The candidate for the NSW seat of Fowler in Sydney’s southwest, home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally, said she woke up on Tuesday morning feeling ill.

“This morning I woke up feeling rotten and tested positive for Covid,” she posted on Twitter.

“I’ll be isolating at home in Liverpool for the next 7 days…”

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial and get Crikey straight to your inbox Sign Up Sending... By submitting this form you are agreeing to Crikey's Terms and Conditions

Ms Keneally is attempting to make the transition from NSW senator to lower house MP in the poll, which was called on Sunday and will be held on May 21.

Fowler is a safe Labor seat previously held by Chris Hayes, who’s leaving politics.

“A big thank you to the ALP Fowler volunteers for campaigning without me at train stations this morning – very grateful,” she said.

Meanwhile, Australians stuck in virus isolation on election day as a confirmed case or close contact will still be able to cast their vote.

For the first federal election of the COVID-19 era, the Australian Electoral Commission is working on a nation-first telephone voting system for those subject to isolation orders on the day of the May 21 poll.

Voters who miss pre-polling and postal vote options will have to make a declaration they are subject to a health order to access the emergency measure.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and most close contacts are currently required to spend seven days in isolation across the country.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA FROM ACROSS AUSTRALIA:

NSW: 15,334 cases, 11 deaths, 1584, in hospital, 70 in ICU

Victoria: 10,293 cases, 12 deaths, 376 in hospital, 19 in ICU

Tasmania: 2050 cases, two deaths, 55 in hospital, three in ICU