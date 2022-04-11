Labor starts the 2022 election campaign in a familiar position. For months, the opposition has held a winning position in all major polls. Last night's Newspoll marked an inevitable campaign tightening of the race. Labor's primary dropped to 37%, but remained ahead 53-47% on a two-party-preferred basis.

But after 2019, when Labor began the campaign on the same primary vote yet managed to lose despite months in the lead, the result shocked many pundits and punters alike, leading them to lose faith in the polls.

So can we still trust the barrage of numbers we're going to get over the next six weeks? The answer is... maybe, kind of. The key problem, according to John Utting, head of Utting Research and a veteran Labor pollster, is that people think polling is a lot more precise than it actually is.