South Australian independent Senator Rex Patrick has kicked off his election campaign with a call for a major integrity overhaul of federal Parliament, laying out a long list of reforms to improve both parliamentary conduct and improve integrity in federal politics.

"Parliament has operated like a private club, organised by and run in the interests of the big political parties," Patrick said, noting that federal Parliament "now lags far behind most state and territory parliaments in terms of the enactment of codes of conduct for MPs, ethics standards and key accountability mechanisms".

In fact federal Parliament has the fewest integrity and anti-corruption protections of any jurisdiction in Australia and the worst transparency laws.