The House of Representatives has been formally dissolved ahead of the federal election.

The Official Secretary to the Governor-General, Paul Singer, read out a proclamation on Monday proroguing the parliament and dissolving the House of Representatives at the front entrance of Parliament House in Canberra.

The ceremony, watched by hundreds of people, concluded with a 19-gun salute by the Federation Guard.

The action effectively ended the 46th parliament so writs can be issued for the federal election, due to be held on May 21.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial and get Crikey straight to your inbox Sign Up Sending... By submitting this form you are agreeing to Crikey's Terms and Conditions

A copy of the proclamation was then posted at the door of the House of Representatives chamber.