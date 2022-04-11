In the words of the great Ramones: “the kids are losing their minds” -- and by “kids”, in this context, we all know we mean Australia’s press corps.

Federal elections are an all-the-Christmases-at-once moment for Australian media (yes, us too at Crikey!). It’s the six (count ’em! six) weeks every three years when what we do -- or what we think we do -- lands dead centre in the public moment. It’s the time when Australia’s political leaders (and yes, you too) can’t avoid us even if they want to.

All yesterday, we had the excitement of expectation! He’s on the plane! He’s with the governor-general! He’s made the announcement! A brief post-sugar high disappointment: wait, what about our questions? No worries, here’s Albo!