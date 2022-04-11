Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day.

Will Scott Morrison stop lying? Will voters learn who Anthony Albanese is? Will Clive Palmer spend millions of dollars without electing a single person, again?

These are the questions that will be tackled in this daily, no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts and wherever you listen to your podcasts.