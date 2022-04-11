If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

That we are united in faith.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Probably that “I can’t do it”!

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

Being born.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

People who want to change our foundations as a nation.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Jesus Christ… because He lived what He believed.

What would your final meal be?

Roast dinner… yum.