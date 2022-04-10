The 2022 federal election will be held on 21 May after Scott Morrison -- the first Prime Minister since John Howard in 2007 to last a full term -- this morning made the traditional trip to Yarralumla to ask the Governor-General to dissolve Parliament.

An election campaign that has been underway for months will now formally commence, with six weeks of electioneering ahead -- a long campaign the Prime Minister hopes will wear down his opponent, Anthony Albanese.

In a social media video titled "Why I love Australia", dropped last night, Morrison laid out his case for re-election, framing the government as a stable pair of hands after a term riddled by natural disasters, a once in a century pandemic and now, a war in Europe.