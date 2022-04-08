More rain resulted in a modified form of water polo in the Newcastle NRL game (430,000 nationally, 193,000 on Foxtel); in Adelaide, Melbourne beat Port (527,000 nationally, 202,000 on Foxtel) in the AFL. Q+A (339,000 nationally) went on and on. Gogglebox, 659,000 nationally -- popularity easing off?
Network channel share:
- Seven (31.9%)
- Nine (25.0%)
- Ten (18.6%)
- ABC (15.2%)
- SBS (9.3%)
Network main channels:
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.