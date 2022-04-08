In Australia and throughout the world, powerful people break the law in letter and spirit and get away with it, again and again. Even when derelictions of duty, power abuses or crimes play out before our eyes, excuses abound about why such powerful wrongdoers can’t be held to account.

I don’t buy it. Impunity is poison to the trust needed to preserve democracy. It insults foundational democratic ideals that no one is above the law and that justice is blind. It makes voters feel foolish and played to have elected people meant to serve the public interest who end up using that power to serve their own political and financial ends, including neutering institutions and processes designed to make them accountable so democracy works.

Think about Christian Porter’s refusal to stand aside as attorney-general in the wake of historical rape allegations (which he denies). Or his perpetuation of the corruption of the AAT, the tribunal that reviews critical government decisions about critical matters like who is eligible to remain in the country and whether a pensioner is liable for a Centrelink robodebt.