The Chinese government is throwing massive resources into its battle against COVID in Shanghai, which remains in lockdown amid surging case numbers.

The word "battle" is deliberate -- it's the term being used by the state-owned Global Times as authorities step up their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the Global Times yesterday: “Shanghai reported 311 local symptomatic cases and 16,766 local asymptomatic cases, including 7892 from Pudong, on Wednesday, the second day that the city recorded over 10,000 cases. Medical experts said that the outbreak in Shanghai is bigger than what Wuhan faced at the height of the epidemic.”