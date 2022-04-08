Wayne Swan once won World’s Best Treasurer. Apparently Scott Morrison seems to want to swipe it for his buddy Josh Frydenberg, having been out and about claiming the economic hit his government overcame was 30 times worse than that endured by Australia during the 2008-09 global financial crisis (GFC).

"You know, this global pandemic was 30 times worse economically than the global financial crisis of just over a decade ago. Thirty times worse. But our employment outcomes have been 50% better," Morrison said recently.

We famously dodged a recession in the GFC, and we did not dodge one in the pandemic. Nobody doubts the pandemic was the more acute crisis.