Last weekend, it was the landslide re-election of the godfather of the global ethno-nationalist movement, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. This weekend, it’s the first round in the French presidential elections and the opportunity for the movement’s great white hope, Marine Le Pen.

The results and the polls combine to suggest that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is helping, not hindering, the rise of right-wing authoritarians -- Putin’s allies -- in Europe as they position themselves as the voices of “peace”.

The result? In France this Sunday, there’ll be less interest in whether Scott Morrison’s bête noir, President Emmanuel Macron, comes in first (which all the polls indicate), than just how close a second-place finish Le Pen’s post-invasion polling surge can deliver -- and how much of a springboard that will give her into the head-to-head second round in two weeks' time.