On election night, all eyes will be on one of the most marginal electorates in the country: the seat of Wentworth. Situated in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, this 38 sq km slice of paradise, incorporating iconic Australian beaches and houses the size of office blocks, is truly on a knife-edge.

The incumbent, Liberal Dave Sharma, won by fewer than 2000 votes in 2019 -- if just half that number of voters change their mind and vote for independent candidate Allegra Spender, the millions of dollars the Liberals are spending trying to save the seat will go up in smoke.

I haven’t seen a contest this close since I covered the electorate of Bennelong in 2007. That election, then-prime minister John Howard held the seat by 3000 votes -- as history records, he lost his seat to ALP candidate Maxine McKew in the “Ruddslide” poll, as Australian voters decided that his government did not deserve a fourth term.