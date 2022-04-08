It used to be that the ability to call an election was one of the great benefits of incumbency for a prime minister. But for Scott Morrison -- much like John Howard in 2007 -- it doesn't matter a whole lot if you're a deeply unpopular leader and have to wait as long as possible before going to the polls in the hope the opposition implodes, voters change their minds or something, anything, turns up.

So now Morrison is under growing pressure to put us all out of our misery and call the election -- something he's been unable to do because of the all-in brawl he himself started in the NSW Liberal Party, and because each day this week has brought forth yet another critic on his own side to call him a liar, a bully or a racist. Perhaps the weekend will provide some clear air for the trip to Yarralumla. In which case, Morrison will still have a couple of weeks for the NSW Liberal Party to get its act together.

This is the timetable: