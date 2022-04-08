At the beginning of this week, the Morrison government, through Attorney-General Michaelia Cash, did something absolutely shocking and entirely predictable at the same time.

It announced that another batch of Liberal Party friends, flunkies and failed candidates would be given very highly paid jobs for up to seven years as members of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), the quasi-judicial review body.

It's almost impossible to be sacked from the AAT. The appointments are made without an open interview process and are entirely at the discretion of the government.