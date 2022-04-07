In a blue tent next to the road leading into Ukraine's border crossing in Siret, Romania, emergency psychologist Melinda* is perched on the end of a bed, talking to a child in distress.

Soft toys and colourful blocks sit on a table at the foot of the bed. Refugees and volunteers stroll past the canvas structure as trucks carrying supplies rumble past. On the outside of the tent, a sign sways in the wind: “You are not alone”, it reads.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded six weeks ago, with an estimated 6.5 million internally displaced. Many have witnessed atrocities, lost family members or are struggling with the stress of leaving their homes, husbands, fathers and brothers behind. Most flee with only what they can carry.