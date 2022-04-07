Fantastic. Great move. Well done, Angus. Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor's distaste for scrutiny was well established from pretty much the moment he barricaded himself from questions after completing his first speech. This week, we found out just how much -- he submitted a statement to Senate President (and man with a name cooler than any politician ought to) Slade Brockman to note that he had taken 79 questions on notice as part of the estimates process and had answered *checks notes* none of them:

Holy War watch In Crikey's series on The Australian's "Holy Wars" -- covering the ways in which the national broadsheet targets and attacks its enemies -- the chief tactic we identified was "constant bombardment":