The Western Australian Labor Party has spent tens of thousands of dollars on an unbranded campaign that attacks Prime Minister Scott Morrison and has been shown to more than a million people on Facebook and Instagram in the state.

The Facebook page Stand Up For WA, created in August last year, is a vehicle for running advertisements and is completely empty of organic, normal posts.

There is no suggestion that the Stand Up For WA campaign has broken electoral laws around political authorisation. It is clear, however, that WA Labor has made an effort to stop the page being immediately associated with the party.