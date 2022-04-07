In the weeks leading up to an election, leaders and would-be leaders will follow a certain script. They’ll go out in public and rub shoulders with us ordinary folk. They’ll kiss babies. They’ll don hi-vis vests and pretend they’ve worked with their hands before. And inevitably, as is sure to happen when working with animals, kids and regular Australians, someone will go off-script and tell a politician what they really think of them through the subtle art of the political heckle.

That’s what happened to Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday when he ventured into Newcastle’s Edgeworth Tavern and was accosted by some not-so-quiet Australians.

https://twitter.com/ethanjham/status/1511681488504336389

With Morrison surrounded by staff, pub-goers and reporters, he had nowhere to turn as the man gave him a piece of his mind about restrictions to his disability support pension payments.