It's a pretty rich state of affairs when you can’t watch early-morning TV for the drumming of rain on the roof -- what does this La Niña think it is? Some sort of TV judge?

Apart from Hard Quiz on the ABC (841,000 nationally) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (739,000 nationally), it was a night best watching for leaks. Why Seven chose to resurrect the Novak Djokovic saga from January is beyond me.

It’s a good thing tonight’s NRL game is being played in Newcastle, on the northern (and relatively dry) edge of the swimming pool that extends from the NSW Central Coast to the South Coast, with Sydney floating in between. The AFL is coming from the "desert" that will be Adelaide Oval. Gogglebox will be on Ten, and if at least one of them isn’t sitting in a lounge room full of water...