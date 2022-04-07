With an election to be called in days, the civil war in the NSW Liberal Party continues to haunt Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Yesterday, Matt Camenzuli, the hard-right factional warrior who launched a legal challenge against Morrison’s intervention in a protracted preselection process, was expelled from the party. At the same time, he’s trying to get that challenge (already dismissed by the NSW Court of Appeal) heard by the High Court.

Crikey understands the grounds for Camenzuli’s expulsion fall under a section of the party’s constitution allowing state director Chris Stone to dismiss a member during a campaign period for a range of transgressions, including damaging the party’s chances of electoral success. While the election hasn’t been called yet, the state director also has discretion to determine what a “campaign period” means.