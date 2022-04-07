I am a health economist. But when it comes to last week’s federal budget, I really want to talk about education. Why? Because in developed countries, where clean water and sanitation are guaranteed, education is arguably the best investment in public health that can be made.

On an individual level, a good education is a fundamental determinant of health for an entire lifetime. It isn’t only about literacy and numeracy, but also about acquiring basic habits and skills: the ability to reason, emotional self-regulation and interactional abilities -- all critical components of a healthy, fulfilling life. But the great thing about education are its positive externalities. Everyone, not just the child, benefits from a good education in a range of ways, including health, productivity and economic growth -- a gift that keeps on giving.

Just ask Finland and South Korea. The former was named the happiest country on earth for the fifth year running, despite its long and dark winters. The latter recently surpassed Japan in GDP per capita for the first time ever, and is rapidly closing in on having the highest life expectancy in the world.