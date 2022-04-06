With Married At First Sight over (finally), Nine still eked out an overall win on Tuesday night. But the true winner of the evening? Dogs! 706,000 viewers for Ten’s The Dog House Australia and 525,000 for the ABC’s A Dog's World with Tony Armstrong -- that's a total of 1.217 million fans of our four-legged friends. Schmackos all round, thanks!

Seven buried a nice little documentary titled Why Ships Crash -- this intelligent doco, which included a very reasonable explanation of how that ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, deserved bigger numbers than 525,000.

It was Nine, Seven, Ten and the ABC across the main channels, with Ten and the ABC tied for third. And that was the night.