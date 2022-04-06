All tyrants trade in fear and terror as their common currency. This is as true of Vladimir Putin as it was of Joseph Stalin, the brutal Soviet leader who would have despised the greed and corruption of his successor’s regime but would also have recognised the Russian president’s use of tactics straight out of his own paranoia-spiked playbook.

When former KGB agent Putin said last month that Russians would spit out traitors like “gnats” in a poisonous tirade that seemed to set the stage for more domestic repression, many observers compared the rhetoric to the language used during the show trials of Stalin’s Great Terror, when “enemies of the people” were described as “reptiles” or “mad dogs”.

Putin also called for a “self-purification of society” -- a clear linguistic nod, experts say, to Stalin’s brutal purges of anyone perceived as a threat. The words were carefully chosen by a man who seems increasingly paranoid as the costs -- human and financial -- of his monumental military miscalculation in Ukraine climb relentlessly.