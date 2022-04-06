Australian workers are facing two or more difficult years after the Reserve Bank succumbed to pressure from markets and inflation hawks and abandoned its wages-first stance on interest rate rises.

It means that from now until at least 2024, workers with mortgages face falling real wages and significantly higher mortgage repayments due to inflation problems external to Australia.

While leaving interest rates on hold at its April meeting yesterday, RBA governor Philip Lowe said inflation is rising and the RBA only needs a little more evidence to see that it has risen "sustainably" in order to conclude interest rates should rise.