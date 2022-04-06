City councils and charities across Poland were some of the fastest to react to the invasion of Ukraine, organising accommodation with host families and establishing hubs for refugees and providing them with healthcare, veterinary care and supplies.

But already the system is showing signs of strain -- especially in towns close to the border where many refugees choose to stay so they can return home the second the war is over.

Crikey has spoken to one NGO disaster coordinator who had to check in to a psychiatric facility because of burnout and stress, and others are fretting about how long volunteer goodwill will last without sustainable government investment.