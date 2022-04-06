After Scott Morrison's belated appearance on 7.30 last night -- an experience he indicated he was unwilling to repeat before the election -- the question about the prime minister is not so much about how often he lies as whether he is actually capable of not lying.

It was an appearance riddled with deceit and falsehood. He blatantly and clearly lied that Gladys Berejiklian had denied her damning descriptions of him to one of his colleagues as a "a horrible horrible person... actively spreading lies" when she has made no such denial.

He lied that he never "had any time for the factional games in the Liberal Party" when the entire NSW Liberal imbroglio is the result of Morrison's efforts to preserve the power of his chief minion, Alex Hawke, and preserve the power of factional powerbrokers at the expense of grassroots members.