What does Scott Morrison do when he doesn't want to let a debate in the House of Representatives get too close for comfort? He shuts it down.

Last year the Morrison government cut off 48 debates on the floor of the House of Reps, many of which were members' motions on subjects ranging from sexual misconduct in Parliament House to action on climate.

What allows the Coalition to do this is a power called “closure of debate”. It's referred to as the “gag motion”, and allows an MP to call a vote on whether another member may address the floor. If the vote is successful, the speaking member must take his or her seat.