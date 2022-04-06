Would it concern you to learn that the major political parties in Australia do not exist? I’m not being existential here, it’s a real question. According to some courts, but not others, in a real legal sense they are mere figments.

Most people would be surprised to know that the Liberal Party of Australia and the Australian Labor Party are not legal entities. They’re not corporations, incorporated associations, credit or trade unions, friendly societies, chartered institutes or any of the more exotic forms of non-human creation which the law treats as having the same status as an actual person.

The parties are unincorporated associations, rather like the tuckshop committee or your footy tipping pool. The law recognises that these creatures exist in a practical sense, but not in a way that gives their members contractual rights against each other.