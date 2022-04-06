We now face the prospect of the world's richest person, Elon Musk, actively running the world’s biggest social media platform, Twitter, after a significant development on Tuesday.

A day after he described the 9.2% stake he had bought in Twitter as passive investor, the Telsa CEO changed the form for the original filing and now classes himself as an activist shareholder. The amendment came shortly after Twitter appointed Musk to its board on Tuesday.

It raises the question -- did he deliberately misclassify himself?