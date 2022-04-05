Matt Camenzuli is going nuclear. The little-known member of the NSW Liberal state executive is shaping up as one of the most influential forces in the 2022 election cycle by continuing his campaign of factional lawfare against Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Camenzuli’s lawyers are in court, effectively trying to overrule Morrison’s intervention to save Environment Minister Sussan Ley, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke and North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman from a rank-and-file preselection battle that could threaten their political futures.

With the NSW Court of Appeal set to deliver judgment this afternoon, Camenzuli sought an injunction to block the preselection of nine Liberal candidates over the weekend, which would bar the party from printing their names on the ballot paper.