On your marks. Get set. And we’re off on another election campaign, even before the starter’s gun is fired.

Already it’s tracking like those past campaigns, where small visions are matched by big-spending promises. Expect that to play on loop over the next few weeks. And on both sides the effort will be put into a chunk of marginal seats that might deliver gold on election night.

But is that a vision for Australia? Or a race to the Lodge? What should we expect in terms of inspiration and innovation for the future? That question is crucial, particularly at a time when a pandemic has stolen lives and jobs and hope from so many Australians.