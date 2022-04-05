For Australia’s media, right now it’s all election all the time. But curiously absent from the chatter is the big issue that Anthony Albanese, at least, raises whenever he grabs attention (including last week’s budget reply) -- the Uluru Statement from the Heart, with its part-demand, part-offering of voice, truth, treaty.

Yet, when -- if -- future history gets a chance to look back at the Albanese government, it will likely be his management of the Uluru Statement he’ll be marked for.

Now, in an Australian contribution to the post-COVID reading list, Julianne Schultz’s The Idea of Australia examines why. Part memoir, part history, part political philosophising, the book reaches for a 21st-century, Lucky Country-style look for what its subtitle calls “A search for the soul of the nation”.