Get down with AAT (yeah, you know me) We've been following the stackathon on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a very long time, and yesterday gave us a new batch. The appointment of former Howard adviser, former family and community services minister in the Berejiklian government and NSW Liberal member of the Legislative Assembly for more than a decade Pru Goward was particularly brazen and hit the the sweet spot of "transparently partisan" and "has a long record of bonkers statements" thanks to her columns in The Australian Financial Review.

Apart from her description of Grace Tame as "an angry young woman", there was her notorious piece concerned with “harnessing” the poor, citing non-specific “social workers” who “despair” at the working class’s “appalling housework, neglect of their children and, notably, their sharp and unrepentant manner when told to lift their game”.

One fellow member who might not have understood the fuss is Bridget Cullen, a member since 2017 who had her appointment extended in this latest round. In early 2021, Cullen quit her position on a governing body that runs four elite Christian schools after "wildly inappropriate" Facebook posts were reported in The Courier-Mail. Cullen had created a "tongue-in-cheek" page for her stolen BMW which followed the adventures of a fictional meth-addict/dealer being raised by a sex worker in government housing who (Jesus Christ ... ) gave him “freebies” by letting him watch her “working” when he and his brother “Tyson” were small.