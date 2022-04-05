It's as if Prime Minister Scott Morrison barely got to enjoy a moment's relief as the litany of public figures willing to explicitly call him a liar tailed off before they were replaced by an even longer list of people willing to call him a bully.

Crikey has been keeping a list of politicians and prominent figures who have launched scathing attacks on the PM's character, on or off the record, and today we have a new name to add to the list.

Joining Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, Pauline Hanson, Jacqui Lambie, Julia Banks and others is departing New South Wales MLC Catherine Cusack. In an excoriating op-ed titled "I’m a Liberal MP and I cannot vote for the re-election of a Scott Morrison government", she says the Liberal Party has been trashed under Morrison's watch.