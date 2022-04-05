In a battle of finales between two reality TV programs where one of the opponents is Married At First Sight, there can be only one winner. And come one, it was always going to be MAFS, which last night drew 1.663 million -- 1.207 million in the metros (number one in both) and number two in the regions with 456,000. That will end up above 2.2 million nationally when the seven-day viewing and streaming data is released in a week’s time.

Meanwhile, over on Ten, Australian Survivor ended its 2022 season with an average of 746,000 for the lead-up (finale) and the winner’s announcement.

It was Nine’s night, easily, with the second episode of Underbelly: Vanishing Act holding on to its Sunday audience, and in fact adding to it -- 1.075 million up from Sunday's 1.041 million.