What issues do you want to hear politicians and would-be politicians addressing seriously in the election campaign?

Probably climate, right? Integrity in politics; the health of the economy; the sustainability of our government spending? Health spending? Housing affordability? Aged care? Childcare? Education? Indigenous recognition and Closing the Gap?

We know the big issues that people say they decide their vote are the economy -- both "economic management" (which the Coalition owns as an issue), and jobs and household incomes (which tends to favour Labor), and health (also a Labor issue). For younger voters, housing is more likely to be a key issue. But for voters with greater economic certainty and higher incomes, issues like climate, refugees and integrity are more likely to sway votes.