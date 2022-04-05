Earlier this month a video appeared on a Ukrainian website appearing to show President Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling his soldiers to lay down their arms and surrender. Clad in his signature green top and speaking in front of a backdrop adorned with the country’s coat of arms, he told his people that it was time “to say goodbye to you. I advise you to lay down your arms and return to your families.”

That video, we now know, was a fake -- a deepfake, a synthetic computer-generated video in which words are literally placed into someone else’s mouth. Watching it with that knowledge, the tell-tale signs are there: his head is slightly larger than in reality and appears more unnatural than the rest of his body; his movements are slightly odd. It’s realistic -- not exactly 1980s TV presenter Max Headroom, but not quite right.

But it’s still relatively early in the story of deepfakes, chances are you are fairly media- and tech-savvy and, crucially, we approach the video knowing it not to be true. But what happens in coming years as the technology improves, as it will, and videos are created for an audience who are not only more credulous but actively seeking to have their prejudices confirmed? We know from Brexit and Donald Trump the potential of fake news; we probably know from our own families the ability of people to take as read whatever their Facebook feed tells them. What happens to democracy when anybody can make anybody say literally anything?