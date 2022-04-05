This is part two of a series. Read part one here.

China’s deep water fishing fleet is the world’s largest by far, with estimates ranging as high as 17,000 vessels -- including at least 1000 registered in other countries.

As well as being responsible for illegal offshore fishing, parts of the fleet are souped-up paramilitary vessels that act as a seafaring militia. They are equipped with heavy-duty water cannons, and there are at least 84 purpose-built vessels with reinforced steel hulls for ramming -- along with hundreds, possibly thousands, of other fishing vessels.