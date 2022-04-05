The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released its third report in its sixth assessment series on the status of climate change science, impacts and mitigation. It found that even if all policies announced by governments across the world were fully implemented, the earth would still warmer by 3.2℃ degrees by 2100.

The science suggests warming to this extent would see unprecedented weather events and water shortages causing devastation. In some of the strongest wording used to date, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “Some government and business leaders are saying one thing but doing another. Simply put, they are lying. And the results will be catastrophic.”

These findings add to the mounting evidence the IPCC has compiled over the past three decades, and the urgency grows with the release of each report. But what is Australia's record of responding to climate science? Crikey looks back on its response to successive reports.