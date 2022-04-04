It was Nine's night over Seven, Ten and a weak ABC, due to the double-whammy of Married At First Sight with 1.588 million, which after accounting for delayed viewing over the next week and streaming will rise to around 2.1 million, maybe more, and part one of Underbelly: Vanishing Act, dramatising the events surrounding the Melissa Caddick disappearance (factual or fictional?), with 1.041 million (that MAFS lead-in gave it a nice boost).

Both are back up again tonight and tomorrow night, so it's basically Nine's week.

Network channel share: