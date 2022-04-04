Greens Last week we noted the dubious insight of using children in the Greens' initial response to the budget. Dubbed as a “budget take you weren’t expecting”, it featured a group of kids, 11ish and under, giving us the actually highly predictable Greens take that the Liberal government gives far too much money to billionaires.

We wondered if the Greens took our feedback to heart when we saw the following video, shared via TikTok over the weekend. Predictable it certainly isn't:

https://www.tiktok.com/@australiangreens/video/7081473996956519682?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&q=australiangreens&t=1649026098031

For those not inclined to click, it features party leader Adam Bandt nodding along to the opening chords of "The Macarena" and looking approvingly off screen, with the caption: "Pretty excited for our newest Greens candidate". We then cut to what Bandt is looking at, which is (and I promise you, there is simply no other way to phrase this) a giant sexy Shrek, decked out in a low-cut, black-leather catsuit and gyrating above Parliament House.