It’s just so tiresome. You only have to nod off for a second and the Coalition will be crashing its clown car into Parliament, trying to sneak through some god-awful piece of appallingly drafted legislation which will literally strip away some of our last remaining civil liberties, all with the supine complicity of the Labor Party.

I speak of the NSW Parliament, and the anti-protest laws the Perrottet government rammed through the lower house on Wednesday. At last count, the Greens were valiantly trying to block it in the upper house before we lose yet another round in the endless fight to retain some tiny shred of personal freedom from these maniacs. What makes it all the more galling is that Attorney-General Mark Speakman bloody well knows better.

The supposed justification for this latest mad rush to criminalise ordinary human activities is the unproductive decision made by a few protesters a couple of times recently to block Sydney’s Spit Bridge in peak hour to make their point about climate change. Nothing motivates the civic spirit in Sydney more than being unable to drop the kids off at school on time, so Facebook fairly lit up in dudgeon. The government saw its chance.