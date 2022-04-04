News Corporation might not have set out to install Scott Morrison in the federal parliament in 2007, but Morrison will surely have been grateful for the pivotal role the Murdoch organisation played in ousting Michael Towke, after he had defeated Morrison convincingly in the party's preselection ballot for the seat of Cook.

The preselection fight, eventually won by Morrison, was covered by most media outlets, but none more so than The Daily Telegraph, which attacked Towke over a series of stories portraying the Lebanese-Australian Maronite Christian as a serial liar and an exaggerator.

Towke's claim over the weekend that Morrison racially vilified him to destroy his political career has been denied by Morrison. But it was the stories published by News Corporation at the time that devastated Towke's reputation and made it impossible for him to maintain his preselection.