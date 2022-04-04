I, Scott John Morrison, of 5 Adelaide Ave, Deakin ACT 2600, make the following statutory declaration under the Oaths and Affirmations Act 2018:
- During the preselection battle that I initially lost to Michael Towke by 82 votes to 8, I never once hinted to anyone that he may be a “Moslem”, nor a “Mohammedan” nor any other colonial administrator term for an adherent of Islam.
- Look, while I’m here, I also didn’t, while opposition immigration spokesman, urge “the shadow cabinet to capitalise on the electorate’s growing concerns about ‘Muslim immigration’, ‘Muslims in Australia’ and the ‘inability’ of Muslim migrants to integrate”. I mean, I did bring those things up, BUT because I think they are bad and we shouldn’t exploit them.
- I never once called Labor Senator Sam Dastyari “Shanghai Sam” in tweets and interviews.
- Also, I never said that electric vehicles couldn’t tow boats or caravans or reach camping spots, or that “Bill Shorten wants to end the weekend”.
- I don’t want to go on, but also, I never led a government that supported Clive Palmer’s High Court action against Western Australia’s borders.
- I never said the vaccine rollout “wasn’t a race”.
- And just so we’re clear, I never released a Liberal Party ad trying to claim political points during the catastrophic bushfires in 2019/2020.
- I can’t say I recall whether I put forward a “$9 billion mass detention plan” for asylum seekers living in Australia on bridging visas back when immigration minister in 2014. Who keeps track of every single billion-dollar proposal?
- I never completely arsed up our relationship with France by failing to let them know important information about the fact we were going to ditch the deal we had with them over submarines.
- I certainly didn’t sound out Greg Hunt about whether he’d be my deputy if I hypothetically replaced Turnbull the day before he was axed and the day after I’d responded to a question about my leadership ambitions by putting my arm around him and declaring, “This is my leader and I’m ambitious for him!”
I declare that the contents of this statutory declaration are true and correct and I make it knowing that making a statutory declaration that I know to be untrue is an offence.
Signature: _____________________
And I certainly didnt sneak off to Hawaii for a secret holiday when Australia was burning. And I certainly didn’t refuse to listen to or take the advice of 12 retired Fire Fighting Officers who tried to warn me of the situation. And I never said that I didn’t listen to unemployed people, like the Fire Fighting Officers. I never lied about telling Anthony Albanese where I was when I was in Hawaii. And I never tried to force people to shake my hand, who had just experienced horrific fires.
You could go on…
Charlie, the list seems miles short, but a good start. Our PM is certainly unique, in more ways than one.
The published list is like an acorn, from which a mighty tree can grow.
My favourite: “When asked in November of 2021 if I have ever lied in public life, I didn’t say, ‘I don’t believe I have, no. No’.”
Morrison must’ve attended the George Costanza Finishing School. The Costanza mantra: ‘It’s not a lie if you believe it.’
And he has the advantage of his faith, which provides first-class training in believing things despite no proper evidence, including things that are demonstrably impossible. Or, at least, professing such belief. Who knows what Scotty from Marketing really believes, except that he should be in the top job?
that is great hell how he hates your news out let this is great he will hate you even more now showing him and murdoch to be the liars they are
He’ll never sign.