I, Scott John Morrison, of 5 Adelaide Ave, Deakin ACT 2600, make the following statutory declaration under the Oaths and Affirmations Act 2018:

During the preselection battle that I initially lost to Michael Towke by 82 votes to 8, I never once hinted to anyone that he may be a “Moslem”, nor a “Mohammedan” nor any other colonial administrator term for an adherent of Islam. Look, while I’m here, I also didn’t, while opposition immigration spokesman, urge “the shadow cabinet to capitalise on the electorate’s growing concerns about ‘Muslim immigration’, ‘Muslims in Australia’ and the ‘inability’ of Muslim migrants to integrate”. I mean, I did bring those things up, BUT because I think they are bad and we shouldn’t exploit them. I never once called Labor Senator Sam Dastyari “Shanghai Sam” in tweets and interviews. Also, I never said that electric vehicles couldn’t tow boats or caravans or reach camping spots, or that “Bill Shorten wants to end the weekend”. I don’t want to go on, but also, I never led a government that supported Clive Palmer’s High Court action against Western Australia’s borders. I never said the vaccine rollout “wasn’t a race”. And just so we’re clear, I never released a Liberal Party ad trying to claim political points during the catastrophic bushfires in 2019/2020. I can’t say I recall whether I put forward a “$9 billion mass detention plan” for asylum seekers living in Australia on bridging visas back when immigration minister in 2014. Who keeps track of every single billion-dollar proposal? I never completely arsed up our relationship with France by failing to let them know important information about the fact we were going to ditch the deal we had with them over submarines. I certainly didn’t sound out Greg Hunt about whether he’d be my deputy if I hypothetically replaced Turnbull the day before he was axed and the day after I’d responded to a question about my leadership ambitions by putting my arm around him and declaring, “This is my leader and I’m ambitious for him!”

I declare that the contents of this statutory declaration are true and correct and I make it knowing that making a statutory declaration that I know to be untrue is an offence.

Signature: _____________________