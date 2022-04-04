In one of its final acts before calling an election and entering caretaker mode, the Morrison government has made a flurry of appointments to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), several of whom have links to the Liberal Party.

Michael Mischin, an attorney-general in Colin Barnett’s Western Australian Liberal government, has been appointed deputy president of the AAT by Attorney-General Michaelia Cash.

He’s joined by Pru Goward as a senior member, a former minister for family and community services in the Berejiklian government, and a NSW Liberal member of the legislative assembly (MLA) for more than a decade. More recently, Goward achieved online notoriety for a column in the Australian Financial Review about the “underclass” whom she described as “proles” who are “damaged and lacking in discipline”.